Apple Express Transit Arrives in London

LONDON – Apple made Express Transit Mode available to UK Apple Pay users on Monday. The option is there for all those traveling on Transport for London (TFL) services, such as the tube and buses.

Apple Pay Express Transit Mode Available in the UK Capital

Londoners have long been able to use contactless payment methods to access public transport, including Apple Pay. However, tapping in with an iPhone or Apple Watch can sometimes be a bit slow. The introduction of Transit Mode seeks to avoid having a line of angry Londoners behind you!

Mike Tuckett, head of customer payments at TfL, told TMO:

It’s great that we have been able to work with Apple to introduce Express Transit on Apple Pay for bus, Tube and rail journeys in London. Almost 25 million journeys in and around London are now made using contactless every week, with one in five now made using a mobile device rather than a contactless card. Through our pay as you go fares system, we are committed to making travelling by public transport in London as simple and convenient as possible.”