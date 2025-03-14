Apple Face Inquiry Over AI Censorship Claims

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has sent letters to executives at major technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Meta, Amazon, and others, asking for documents related to their artificial intelligence systems and their interactions with the Biden administration. The letters focus on whether these companies worked with the government to moderate or suppress speech using AI tools. Concerns about Apple censorship have also been highlighted in these communications.

Jordan says his committee is working on legislation to protect Americans’ First Amendment rights as AI technology evolves. He claims that the Biden administration coordinated with foreign governments and tech companies to limit free speech, raising concerns about the influence of government policies on AI-generated content.

The letters request information about communications between these companies and the U.S. government from January 1, 2020, to January 20, 2025. Specifically, Jordan is asking for records related to the moderation or restriction of content created by AI systems or their training data. The companies are also being told to preserve all relevant records connected to this issue.

This inquiry is part of a larger effort by Jordan and other conservatives to investigate what they see as censorship of right-leaning voices by Big Tech. Jordan has previously criticized platforms like YouTube and Meta for their content moderation practices, which he says unfairly target conservative speech.

The investigation also includes concerns about international influence. Jordan has questioned policies in the European Union and the United Kingdom, claiming they have affected free speech protections in the United States.

The companies have until March 27, 2025, to respond to the requests. This latest action comes as debates over AI regulation and free speech continue to grow.

Sources