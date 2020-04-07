Apple Shares Instructions to Assemble a Face Shield

Apple added a support document to share instructions on how to assemble its face shield. On Monday Tim Cook said Apple is producing face shields for medical workers fighting COVID-19.
The company also provided a PDF of the in-box instructions to print, as well as a video of the face shield assembly. For additional assistance you can contact Apple by emailing [email protected].
Face Shield Assembly
- Remove the thin protective films from the face shield and forehead band by peeling from either edge.
- Align your preferred slots on the face shield and forehead band.
- Thread the strap through the slots and pull to adjust.
- Repeat on the other side.
- Adjust your face shield.
- Wear the face shield in addition to other personal protective equipment.
Cleaning and Reusing
When using your face shield:
- Avoid exposure to high heat.
- Handle gently to prevent drops and scratches.
You can sterilize and reuse your face shield. It has been evaluated to be compatible with the following chemicals:
- 70% Ethanol
- 70% Isopropyl Alcohol
- 6% Bleach*
- 3% Hydrogen Peroxide
*May leave a residue on the face shield.
