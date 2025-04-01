Apple Faces Another Lawsuit Over Misleading iPhone 16 AI Claims

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in British Columbia against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada, accusing the company of misleading advertising related to the iPhone 16. The lawsuit says Apple marketed the device as having new artificial intelligence capabilities under its “Apple Intelligence” branding, which were not available when the product was sold.

The lawsuit claims Apple promoted the iPhone 16 as being equipped with enhanced Siri functions, including an ability to understand personal context. However, these features were reportedly still in progress and unavailable at launch. It also says that Apple only added disclaimers on its website on March 7, 2024, saying these AI functions would come in a future software update. According to the lawsuit, this clarification came after growing scrutiny from consumers and industry observers.

The filing alleges that even if these AI capabilities are eventually added, they may not arrive until 2027 and would no longer be new or unique by that time. It also says consumers paid higher prices for the iPhone 16 based on promises of features that did not exist.

Travis Paivarinta, who bought an iPhone 16 Pro Max for $1,799 on March 5, 2024, is named as the representative plaintiff in the case. He says he purchased the device believing it would include the AI capabilities Apple had promoted.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of breaching contracts, fraud, deceit, and unjust enrichment. It also alleges violations of provincial consumer protection laws and Canada’s federal Competition Act. If approved as a class action and successful in court, Canadian consumers who purchased an iPhone 16 before March 7 could receive compensation ranging from $17.50 to $150, depending on how many claims are filed.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the class action must be approved by a judge before proceeding further. Apple has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

