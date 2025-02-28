Apple Faces Antitrust Fines in France Over App Tracking Tool

Apple is facing probable antitrust fines in France over its App Tracking Transparency (ATT), with a ruling due next month. The French regulator charged Apple in 2023, expressing concerns about possible abuse of its dominant position through discriminatory and non-transparent conditions for user data in advertising. This decision could be the first regulatory action against ATT, possibly including an order to halt the practice and a fine of up to 10% of Apple’s global annual revenue.

ATT lets iPhone users choose which apps can track their activity, affecting companies like Meta (Facebook) and online advertisers by making it more challenging and expensive to advertise on Apple’s platforms. Apple maintains that its advertising business adheres to higher privacy standards than required of other developers, but the company is facing scrutiny from multiple regulatory bodies.

In a related event, the German antitrust authority has also charged Apple with abusing its market power through the app tracking tool, possibly exposing the company to additional fines.

The French regulator says it will issue its decision in the spring but cannot comment further. Apple referred to a July 2023 statement in which it said it had previously received strong support from the French regulator and privacy watchdog on the goal of the ATT.

