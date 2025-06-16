Apple Faces Investor Pressure to Acquire AI Startups

Apple’s AI efforts are under scrutiny. After a subdued WWDC 2025, analysts believe Apple must accelerate progress on Apple Intelligence. That may require acquiring larger AI companies. The current strategy of slow, internal development and selective integration hasn’t impressed investors. Apple has little time to show real progress.

WWDC confirmed Apple’s plan to open Apple Intelligence to third-party developers. But many expected more. The features introduced were modest. The message was clear: Apple is playing it safe. That caution may now force Apple to act more aggressively.

Analysts Push for Bigger AI Moves

According to a note shared by Wedbush and cited by AppleInsider, analyst Daniel Ives says Apple’s current AI approach lacks the impact needed to meet investor expectations. While the company laid out its roadmap, it has just 12 months to deliver results. Wedbush believes Apple may need to pursue large-scale acquisitions to stay competitive in AI.

Historically, Apple acquires several companies each year without announcing them unless legally required. Most of its reported AI buys so far focus on niche tools like calendar integration and manufacturing. That’s not enough anymore.

Pressure Builds as Market Watches

Ives argues that investor focus has shifted entirely to Apple Intelligence. If Apple falls short, it risks losing market momentum. While Wedbush remains confident Apple can adapt, the firm makes it clear: the company needs to move faster.

Wedbush still holds a $270 price target for Apple, first raised in May 2025. That target was based on Apple’s global stability rather than its AI push. But going forward, Apple Intelligence will play a much bigger role in how the market values the company.