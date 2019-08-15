Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Dual-Camera iPhone Technology

Corephotonics filed a lawsuit against Apple Wednesday. The Israeli firm claimed Apple stole its dual-camera technology (via AppleInsider).

Dual-Camera Technology Patents Violated

Corephotonics filed the suit in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California. It alleged Apple violated a number of its patents. It said:

Corephotonics spent years demonstrating its technologies to Apple and discussing potential collaborations and business arrangements. Apple, however, refused. Instead, Apple has gone ahead and marketed its newest generations of iPhones with dual cameras that employ Corephotonics’ innovative designs – without any regard to Corephotonics’ intellectual property rights.

The company claimed it “reached out to Apple in the hopes of establishing a strategic partnership” when it was founded. It had further discussions with the company over a number of years from 2013. It first filed a suit against Apple in November 2017.

In the most recent suit, Corephotonics laid out a number of allegations. These included that “Apple has directly infringed, and continues to directly infringe, at least claim 1 of the ’233 patent pursuant to 35 U.S.C. § 271, by making, using, selling, offering to sell, and/or importing within the United States, without authority, the iPhone 7 Plus.” It insisted Apple was “well aware” of its patents.