Apple Fans Not Happy With iPhone 16e

Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 16e has sparked mixed reactions among users, with mostly expressing disappointment and skepticism about the new device.

“it’s 599 gbp for 128gb..? well damn”

One of the main concerns raised by buyers is the pricing of the device. Users are questioning the value proposition of the iPhone 16e, especially for the base model. The starting price of $599 for the 128GB version is seen as high by some, who feel that the storage capacity does not justify the cost.

“why are they comparing A18 chipset of 16e with 6 year old iphone 11’s A13 didnt understand and for that price its not cheap”

The limited color options have also been a point of contention. With only black and white variants available, some users feel that Apple is not offering enough variety compared to previous iPhone releases.

“About 150 $ too expensive”

There is also confusion surrounding the ‘e’ in the device’s name. Some users are wondering if it stands for “economical,” which seems at odds with the pricing structure.

” was soooo exited until I saw the price tag 699€ in Germany for the base 128 Storage, like 😭😭😭😭😭 Apple, i had wishes tooo 🥲”

Some users see the iPhone 16e as a good option for a secondary device, especially for those who need dual SIM functionality. However, this perspective also highlights that the device might not be seen as a primary phone for many users.

Overall, the unexpected announcement and the perceived high price point of the iPhone 16e have led to a cautious reception among Apple enthusiasts.

