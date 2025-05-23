Apple Fights Texas Law Requiring Age Checks on App Store Users

Apple is pushing back against a Texas law that would force app stores to verify the ages of users, stepping up lobbying efforts and involving CEO Tim Cook directly. Cook called Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week, urging him to either change or veto the legislation, according to people familiar with the conversation. The bill passed both chambers of the Texas legislature with veto-proof majorities, but Abbott has not yet said if he will sign it.

The law would make Texas the largest state to adopt an “app-store accountability” measure, requiring Apple and Google to confirm whether a device owner is a minor. If so, that user’s app store account would need to link to a parent’s account. Parents would receive download requests and decide whether to allow them.

Privacy Concerns vs. Parental Controls

Apple argues that the law threatens user privacy. “If enacted, app marketplaces will be required to collect and keep sensitive personal identifying information for every Texan who wants to download an app, even if it’s an app that simply provides weather updates or sports scores,” an Apple spokesperson said.

Supporters of the bill claim it gives parents more control over their children’s digital habits and prevents minors from agreeing to legal terms they don’t fully understand. Angela Paxton, the state senator who sponsored the bill, said the goal is to empower parents with more oversight.

Critics, however, argue the legislation could place unnecessary burdens on developers of innocuous apps. They also say it allows companies like Meta to shift responsibility for online safety to app stores. Meta supports app store-level age verification, saying it’s more efficient and centralizes data storage.

Big Tech’s Lobbying Push

Apple has six lobbyists registered in Texas. Meta has 13, and Google has seven, according to the state’s Ethics Commission. All three companies fund a tech industry group that ran ads in Austin claiming the bill is “backed by porn websites.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the same group helped derail a similar effort in Louisiana last year, though that bill has returned and is advancing. Google is also opposing the Texas measure.

This law marks another challenge to Apple’s app store business. A recent court ruling already forced the company to allow developers to bypass its commission system, a change the European Union is also pushing for.

Texas Governer Greg Abbott

Governor Abbott’s office said he is still reviewing the legislation, adding that protecting children’s safety and online privacy remains a priority.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, this fight underscores Apple’s broader strategy to resist growing government efforts that could reshape how its App Store operates—and how much control it maintains.