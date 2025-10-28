Apple Files Motion to Move Fintiv Lawsuit from Georgia to Texas

Apple asked a federal court in Atlanta to transfer the trade-secrets and racketeering lawsuit brought by Fintiv to the Western District of Texas. The company says the Texas court already handled related litigation and therefore is the right place for this case.

Litigation history and venue battle

Bloomberg Law reports that Apple filed the transfer motion on Monday, asking to send the case to Judge Alan Albright in Waco, the forum that managed the parties’ patent fight. Fintiv sued in August in the Northern District of Georgia and described Apple’s conduct as “corporate theft and racketeering of monumental proportions.”

Fintiv’s complaint traces meetings and NDAs with Apple in 2011 and 2012 through CorFire, a mobile wallet firm Fintiv later acquired. The suit claims Apple used that know-how to help build Apple Pay and then hired CorFire staff. Apple disputes the allegations and says Texas is the proper venue given the overlap in facts, witnesses, and prior discovery.

Why Texas? Why now?

Apple argues that transferring the case to Texas supports judicial efficiency. The company notes that the prior patent dispute against Fintiv ended earlier this year in the Texas court. Fintiv disputes that history and argues that the Georgia court is appropriate. Either way, the venue decision sets the early tone for how the case will move forward.

If the judge approves the transfer, the Texas court will use its existing familiarity with the matter and could accelerate scheduling and discovery. If the motion is denied, the case will proceed in Georgia, and Apple’s request to dismiss parts of the complaint will likely be resolved there.

The outcome matters because it affects timing, cost, and strategy for both sides. Apple and Fintiv remain locked in a broader battle over who developed key mobile-wallet technology and how it was used.