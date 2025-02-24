Apple Finally Enabled “Find My” on Samsung’s Home Turf

Portland, OR, USA - Apr 21, 2021: Find My app icon is seen on an iPhone. Find My is an asset tracking app and service provided by Apple Inc.

Apple has begun rolling out its “Find My” network in South Korea with the release of iOS 18.4 beta 1. This comes after Apple announced in September 2024 that it would introduce the service in spring 2025, making South Korea the last country to receive this capability.

iOS 18.4 beta 1 has enabled Apple's Find My network in South Korea, after previously being announced in September.



(📸 – @racc00n_dev) pic.twitter.com/QsmT4YbSZx — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 23, 2025

The “Find My” network is a system that helps users locate their Apple devices, AirTags, and other compatible items. It also allows users to share their location with friends and family. Previously, South Korea was the only country where this was unavailable, which Apple had attributed to an “internal policy.”

With iOS 18.4 beta 1, South Korean users can now track lost devices, discourage theft through the activation lock, and use the full range of “Find My” services. This is currently only available to those running the beta version of iOS 18.4.

The public release of iOS 18.4, which is expected in April 2025, will bring this to all South Korean users. This update will also include other enhancements such as Priority Notifications and a new Food section in the Apple News app.

It brings South Korea in line with the rest of the world in terms of Apple’s location-based services, giving users access to the same tools for device security and location sharing that are available elsewhere.