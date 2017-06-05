Apple Finally Releases Full Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Amid the WWDC furor, Apple quietly released a new wireless keyboard with a first-ever numeric keypad. Previous models only included the keyboard, with a numeric keypad sold separately. It’s available to buy today for US$129.

Tech Specs

Height: 0.16-0.43 inches

Width: 16.48 inches

Depth: 4.52 inches

Weight: 0.86 pounds

To use it, you’ll need to have a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.4 or later, or an iOS device running iOS 10.3 or later.

The numeric keypad is great for spreadsheets, finance apps and other numeral-heavy applications. The new keyboard’s battery lasts a full month in-between charges using a Lightning port. Unlike with the AirPods, there is no shipping delay on this new product, so check it out in the Apple Store.