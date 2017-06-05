Apple Finally Releases Full Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Amid the WWDC furor, Apple quietly released a new wireless keyboard with a first-ever numeric keypad. Previous models only included the keyboard, with a numeric keypad sold separately. It’s available to buy today for US$129.
Tech Specs
- Height: 0.16-0.43 inches
- Width: 16.48 inches
- Depth: 4.52 inches
- Weight: 0.86 pounds
To use it, you’ll need to have a Bluetooth-enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.4 or later, or an iOS device running iOS 10.3 or later.
The numeric keypad is great for spreadsheets, finance apps and other numeral-heavy applications. The new keyboard’s battery lasts a full month in-between charges using a Lightning port. Unlike with the AirPods, there is no shipping delay on this new product, so check it out in the Apple Store.
One Comment Add a comment
Single handedly the biggest news of the day!!!! Our long numeric-keypad-less nightmare is over!!!! Hallelujah!!!!
This bit of news is the best evidence that Apple might be getting serious about Pros again! Now will they make the MacBoo Pro’s SSD upgradeable?