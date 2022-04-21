Apple Fitness+ Celebrates International Dance Day, New Spotlight Series Features BTS, ABBA and Queen

Best find your dancing shoes, because Apple is gearing up to celebrate International Dance Day. The company is gearing up for the day through Apple Fitness+ highlighting a new dance collection, limited-edition award and a special Artist Spotlight featuring hit songs and iconic moves from artist videos.

Beginning this week, the new Artist Spotlight sessions will feature music by ABBA, BTS and Queen. K-Pop fans will rejoice as next week incudes a special Artist Spotlight Dance workout featuring music and choreography from BTS. Furthermore, a limited-edition award exclusive to International Dance Day will be available, as well as a new Get into a Groove with Dance workout collection.

Fitness+ Gives Users ‘Permission to Dance’ with BTS

Apple states that the The Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series has returned starting April 18. The company has brought aboard pop legends ABBA, BTS and Queen. The series focuses an entire workout playlist around a single artist.

For Four weeks, every Monday will bring new Fitness+ workouts featuring an top artists. This includes a focus across different workout types, including Strength, HIIT, Dance, Treadmill, Cycling, Yoga and Pilates.

Previous Spotlight workouts have featured music by Alicia Keys, The Beatles, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheehan, Imagine Dragons, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, Shakira and more.

Each artist in the Spotlight series has a unique playlist that Apple Music and Apple One subscribers can enjoy.

Starting April 25, Apple will celebrate International Dance Day by having Fitness+ trainer Ben Allen sharing a first-of-it-kind Artist Spotlight Dance workout set to the music of BTS. Featured music includes Butter, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, DNA, MIC Drop and more.

Time to Move

Additionally, next week LaShawn Jones’ Dance workout will inspire users to shake a tail feather to songs that bring feelings of joy. Furthermore, John Gonzalez invites users to dance to songs that celebrate more traditional and powerful rhythms. Selections range from a variety of genres, including cumbia, tango and Indian pop.

Lastly, Apple Fitness+ is also unveiling a new workout Collection to get subscribers dancing year round. Get into a Groove with Dance begins with three 20-minute workouts from each of the Fitness+ dance trainers. Those that subscribe will boost their confidence through short routines before progressing to Take Center Stage. This increases the workouts to three 30-minute routines. Workout soundtracks include ‘80s classics, hip-hop chart toppers and Latin music from around the globe.

Whether or not you partake in Fitness+, be sure to let loose for International Dance Day.