Apple Fitness+ is being updated as part of the company’s drive to improve the accessibility of its products and services. This will include closed captioning and sign language in all workouts. ‘Time to Walk’ episodes are also becoming ‘Time to Walk or Push’ for wheelchair workouts.

Apple Celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day Beyond Fitness+

Thursday is Global Accessibility Awareness Day. To mark this, Apple Fitness+ includes a video from adaptive athlete Amir Ekbatani discussing making the service more accessible and inclusive. Apple is also offering virtual sessions in ASL and BSL throughout the day. These teach the basics of iPhone and iPad for people with disabilities. Furthermore, the App Store includes the story of Lucy Edwards, a blind TikTok influencer, Apple TV is spotlighting characters that offer authentic disability representation, and Books is offering recommendations from author and disability rights activist Judith Heumann alongside curated collections. Apple Maps features new guides from Gallaudet University, which is a world leader for Deaf, hard of hearing, and Deafblind students. These are designed to help users find businesses and organizations that value, embrace, and prioritize the Deaf community and signed languages.