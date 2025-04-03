Apple Fixes AirPods Max Update, Adds High-Quality Wired Audio

Apple has issued a revised firmware update for its USB-C AirPods Max, addressing an installation issue that affected the previous release. The new firmware, designated as build 7E101, replaces the earlier 7E99 version, which encountered problems during the download process.

The core purpose of this update is to enable lossless audio playback when the AirPods Max are connected via USB-C. This improvement allows for a higher fidelity audio experience. In addition, the firmware introduces ultra-low latency audio, a feature designed to minimize audio delay during wired connections. This is especially useful for applications where real-time audio synchronization is crucial. Furthermore, this update now also enables wired playback capabilities, that are made possible by Apples new USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable.

For users seeking to verify their AirPods Max firmware version, the information can be accessed through the Settings application on iOS devices, within the Bluetooth menu, when the AirPods Max are connected.

Apple recommends that devices running iOS 18.4 or macOS 15.4 be used to install the firmware. The update process involves connecting the AirPods Max to a compatible Apple device via Bluetooth, ensuring a Wi-Fi connection, and allowing the AirPods Max to charge within their case, in close proximity to the connected device.

