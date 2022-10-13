Apple Focuses on Those Who Served with Veterans Day Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Reports indicate that Apple is focusing on those who served with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for this year’s Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

According to reports, users that complete the challenge by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more will earn exclusive stickers.

New Apple Watch Activity Challenge Focuses on Veterans Day

According to 9to5Mac, this Nov. 11 Activity Challenge can be completed with any workout app that logs data to the Apple’s Fitness app, including Apple Fitness+.

Apple stated, “Apple Watch Activity Challenges are a way for Apple to promote fitness among its users. It is also a means to help users remember that they can take advantage of workout tracking features on their devices”.

Users that complete the challenge will unlock a virtual achievement. These virtual achievements will be available on Apple devices as well as within the Messages app.

Past activity challenges include asking users to complete 20 minutes of exercise for the International Day of Yoga, 20 minutes of exercise for National Fitness Day in China and, most recently, completing a one-mile fitness challenge to celebrate national parks.

Alongside honoring those who served, Apple is also focusing on mental health through Apple Fitness+ this week. With World Mental Health Day having taken place Oct. 10, Apple Fitness+ is focusing on mental well-being for the entire week by offering a special selection of Yoga flows and meditations.

Additionally, Apple is also focusing on Time to Walk episodes that focus on celebrities that share their stories concerning mental health. There will also be instructional work outs that focus on the Warrior Pose, and Time to Run will take trainers to Seattle with a grunge-inspired soundtrack.

Lastly, MacRumors has gotten early access to the stickers. Featuring soldiers actively working out, users can find the stickers here.

Do you plan on completing the Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans’ Day? Let us know in the comments.