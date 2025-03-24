Apple Foldable iPhone; 2026 Release with Galaxy Z Fold-like Design and $2000 Price Tag

Apple is reportedly planning to release a foldable iPhone in 2026. Reports indicate the device will adopt a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, with a book-style folding mechanism. The new foldable iPhone is said to utilize technologies from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, a device focused on an extremely thin form factor.

Information provided by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo details some of the phone’s probable specifications. The foldable iPhone is to have a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display, comparable to the size of an iPad mini.

The iPhone 17 Air, which precedes the foldable model, is designed to test the feasibility of integrating components within a very thin device, specifically 5.5mm. This form factor, while giving a very thin phone, will have compromises to the speaker and camera systems, while still giving a good battery life.

The anticipated price point for the foldable iPhone is around $2000. It is also reported that initial production volumes will be limited, meaning availability may be restricted at launch. The foldable iPhone is expected to be released as part of the iPhone 18 lineup.

