Apple Asks Journos to ‘Gather Round’ for Media Event on September 12th

Apple issued a much-anticipated invitation for a media event on September 12th. The invite is titled “Gather Round,” seemingly a reference to the Steve Jobs Theater in the circular Apple Park, and the company is expected to announce new iPhone models.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhone models, including an US$899 5.8-inch iPhone Xs to replace iPhone X. A “Plus” model that may or may not be named “Plus” will clock in at 6.5-inches and probably start at $999, according to various leak/predictions. Apple is also expected to release a new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone that may or may not be named iPhone 9.

Some are also expecting Apple to ship, or at least update us, on the AirPower wireless charging pad pre-announced at last year’s event. The same is true for a wireless charging AirPods case also pre-announced last year.

If so, there’s enough new stuff to take up a whole event, but Apple is also believed to have new iPad Pro models ready to go. The company may or may not include those devices in the iPhone-centric device.

We don’t expect Apple to sully its annual iPhone event with new Macs, even though there are also new models expected this fall. Look to later in the fall for a Mac event or straight-to-press-release announcements.

