Apple Gear Deals: Anker Charger $46 Off, Beats Pill $50 Off, & More

Want to score big on your favorite Apple gear? Now is the perfect time! Right from chargers and earbuds to keyboards and portable speakers, we’ve spotted some of the hottest deals on the top Apple accessories. Browse through the list and grab your favorites before they sell out.

1. Anker 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Cube

Want to invest in a versatile and portable MagSafe charger for your iPhone and accessories? Make sure to check out the Anker 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Cube. It boasts a foldable and ultra-compact design that easily slides into your pocket, giving you an extra burst of power wherever you go.

The MagSafe module charges your iPhone at 15W in both an upright and flat position. The integrated smartwatch charging puck powers up your Apple Watch, while the charging base at the back lets you charge AirPods.

Originally priced at $150, this Anker Charging Cube is now available for just $104—a flat $46 discount! If you’ve been eyeing a reliable and premium MagSafe charging solution, this is a golden chance.

2. Apple 35W Dual Port Charger

Do you juggle between multiple devices? Apple’s 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter lets you charge two devices at once. Whether it’s two iPhones or an iPhone and an iPad, the adapter provides fast and reliable power to your devices. With up to 35 watts of power, it can even re-energize your MacBook Air with ease, making it a truly versatile accessory for Apple users. Designed with portability in mind, the foldable prongs make it perfect for travel, everyday commute, or just staying powered up wherever you are.

Usually sold for $59, Apple’s 35W Dual Port Charger is now available at just $39, the lowest price we’ve tracked in months.

3. Anker 24,000 mAh Power Bank

Amazon is offering $40 off on the Anker 140W Power Bank— originally $150, now just $100. Anker 737 Power Bank is a compact, soda-can-sized powerhouse that meets boarding standards and packs a massive 24,000 mAh capacity. It features two USB-C ports (140W Max) and a USB-A (W) port, allowing you to charge three devices simultaneously.

There’s a smart display to provide real-time power insights and recharge times at a glance. Thanks to the rapid two-way charging, you can power laptops and phones quickly with PD 3.1. It comes with a USB-C cable, travel pouch, and a robust 24-month warranty. In my opinion, it’s an ultimate charging accessory for long travel, busy work days, and everything in between.



4. Apple Magic Mouse

Amazon is currently offering a rare deal on the latest Apple Magic Mouse USB-C, which knocks off the price to $68, from its usual $79. This matches the best price we’ve tracked on the latest model.

It’s a sleek, wireless, and rechargeable mouse that perfectly matches the aesthetics of your Mac. The updated USB-C Magic Mouse is identical to the previous version, but Apple ditched the Lightning port in favor of the universal USB-C standard. The Multi-Touch surface lets you perform intuitive gestures like scrolling through documents or swiping between web pages with ease. The mouse lasts up to a month on a single charge, but the charging port is still on the bottom— a design flaw that has baffled users for years now.

5. Beats Pill Portable Speaker

Planning to buy a portable speaker? Take advantage of Amazon’s all-time low pricing and grab the Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker for just $100. This flat $50 off is applicable on all five stunning colorways, including Champagne Gold, Dark Gray, Light Gray, Matter Black, and Statement Red.

Beats Pill is loved for its room-filling sound with deeper bass, crisp highs, and rich mid tones. It offers up to 24 hours of battery life and even lets you charge your devices via USB-C. Built for life on the go, the speakers are IP67-rated and come with a removable lanyard and soft-grip silicone backing for easy portability. Plus, the USB-C port lets you enjoy high-resolution lossless audio on compatible devices.

6. ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard

Turn your 11-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro into a portable workstation with ZAGG Pro Keys, which is now up for grabs at a flat $56 off. ZAGG Pro Keys makes a solid option. It features a Pro keyframe design with adjustable viewing angles to deliver a comfortable, laptop-like typing experience.

Thanks to multi-device pairing, the keyboard lets you toggle between your iPad and iPhone effortlessly. The detachable keyboard gives you the flexibility, while the stylus holder secures your Apple Pencil when not in use. The keyboard also doubles as a durable case that protects your iPad from drops as high as 6.6ft.

This wireless keyboard case is compatible with 11-inch M2/M3 iPad Air and 1st to 4th-generation iPad Pro.

7. Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad

Bets Buy is offering the Apple Smart Keyboard at a tempting $60 off, making this the perfect time to upgrade your iPad setup. This full-size, portable keyboard instantly connects to your iPad via the Smart Connector. The best part is it doesn’t require pairing or charging, just seamlessly productivity all the time. With adjustable viewing angles, you get a comfortable typing experience, even during those long work hours. When not in use, it folds into a slim and lightweight cover to protect your iPad on the go.

This model is compatible with iPad (7th to 9th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen), and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro models.

8. Beats Studio Buds

Check out this amazing deal that brings down the price of Beats Studio Buds from $150 to just $100 on Amazon. That’s a $50 off right away.

Beats Studio Buds are designed to satisfy the melophile in you. It delivers powerful and well-balanced sound in a sleek, compact, and pocket-friendly design. The TWS wireless earbuds have listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to block out distractions and Transparency Mode to keep you aware of your surroundings, with a click. Other features include an IPX4 rating, up to 24 hours of battery life, Hey Siri support, and dual microphones for crystal clear calls.

9. iPhone Case Deals

iPhone 15 Plus | Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe | up to 50% Off: Apple Silicone Cases are loved for their stylish looks and a secure in-hand feel. Right now, Best Buy is offering discounts on several gorgeous hues, including Orange Sorbet, Guava, Cypress, Black, Clay, Storm Blue, and Winter Blue.

iPhone 15 Plus | Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe | up to 50% Off: Apple Silicone Cases are loved for their stylish looks and a secure in-hand feel. Right now, Best Buy is offering discounts on several gorgeous hues, including Orange Sorbet, Guava, Cypress, Black, Clay, Storm Blue, and Winter Blue.

iPhone 15 | Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe | up to 20% Off: Best Buy also offers up to a $11 discount on iPhone 15 Silicone Cases in subtle Cypress and vibrant Guava finishes.

10. Apple FineWoven MagSafe Wallet

Ditch your bulky wallets with Apple’s premium leather MagSafe Wallet that securely snaps to the back of your iPhone, even with a case on. Made from durable microtwill, the wallet offers a super-stylish look and a soft, suede-like feel. You can easily keep your ID and credit cards within easy reach. The genuine leather build, MagSafe compatibility, and a flat 14% off the Apple MagSafe Wallet worth considering.