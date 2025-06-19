Apple Hardware Chief Says Company Exploring Generative AI for Chip Design

Apple is exploring generative AI to accelerate the design of its custom silicon chips, a move that signals a deeper integration of artificial intelligence into the company’s core hardware operations. Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, revealed the initiative during a speech in Belgium last month.

Srouji emphasized AI’s potential to improve productivity in chip development. He said generative AI could help Apple complete more design work in less time, streamlining a process that underpins every iPhone, Mac, and Apple device powered by custom silicon. His comments suggest Apple is using AI not just for user-facing features but also behind the scenes in engineering and hardware development.

In his speech, Srouji highlighted the importance of electronic design automation (EDA) tools provided by companies like Cadence and Synopsys. These firms, long-time partners in the semiconductor industry, are now racing to embed AI into their software, aiming to reduce design complexity and development time.

“EDA companies are super critical in supporting our chip design complexities,” Srouji said. He described the move to Apple Silicon as one of the company’s boldest decisions. In 2020, Apple dropped Intel processors in favor of its own chips, with no backup plan. That bet paid off, leading to performance gains and greater efficiency across Mac devices.

Apple’s Broader AI Strategy Comes Into Focus

As reported by Reuters, Srouji spoke during an award ceremony hosted by Imec, a leading semiconductor R&D organization. The event provided a rare look into Apple’s internal thinking on AI’s role in hardware development.

The timing is notable. Apple has drawn criticism for lagging in consumer-facing AI compared to rivals like Google and OpenAI. However, Srouji’s remarks point to a broader strategy: using AI to strengthen foundational technologies, not just headline features.

Srouji traced Apple’s chip evolution from the A4 in 2010 to the current M-series powering Macs and the Vision Pro headset. He reiterated the value of adopting the most advanced tools, calling it essential to Apple’s success in silicon innovation.

By focusing on generative AI for chip design, Apple signals that it views artificial intelligence as more than just a buzzword. It’s a tool to push hardware performance forward, maintain control over product architecture, and stay competitive in a fast-evolving industry.