Apple Has Interviewees Think Outside of the Box, Other Tips for Landing a Job with the Company

For many, working at Apple can be the dream job, and ZDNet has revealed some tips and tricks on how someone can work for one of the largest tech companies in the world.

Tips and Tricks for Getting a Job at Apple

The article goes into several different factors that can determine working for a tech giant such as Apple. What the company may be looking for, how to properly craft your resume, what the interview process might be like and several other determining factors can go into you working for Apple.

While Cupertino naturally wants to hire those with incredible technical capabilities, the company looks for other skills as well. Some other skills Apple might look for include brilliance, determination, curiosity, team focus and idealism. Showing that you possess these skills can help you potentially have a head start in the industry.

Concerning a resume, Apple implements automated software that scans for keywords within a resume. The scanning software typically does not appreciate colors, so try to keep your resume aesthetically simple so that the software can search for keywords.

If you are lookin into coding, tech companies like Apple like to see a portfolio with around ten projects on sites such as GitHub, GitLab and BitBucket.

Exploring the Interview

Once Apple has looked at your resume, you hopefully get selected for an interview. The interview process has three stages. The first is a fifteen minute phone interview. This then moves to a six-hour skill test of problem solving sessions. The final step is interviews with different team members, a process that can take an entire day.

Concerning your achievements, ZDNet writer Hannah Riley suggests the STAR structure.

Situation: Describe the situation you were in.

Task: What was your responsibility in the situation?

Action: What actions did you take to address the situation?

Result: Mention the outcome of your actions. Taking credit for your accomplishments is important.

Additionally, Riley also provides examples of interview questions Apple may ask. The questions can take almost any direction:

Tell me about an innovative project you led.

If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?

How does tokenization work?

How are payment credentials saved on a device?

Explain a router to an 8-year-old.

How do you prioritize competing priorities?

What type of failure have you encountered in the past, and how did you get over it?

What makes Apple different from other companies?

Which Apple product is your least favorite and why?

Concerning the last question, you may not want to bring up the recent debacle concerning the new 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB model.

For those interested, the full ZDNet article is available here.