Apple Has Weeks to Comply with EU Rules Forcing iPhone Compatibility

Apple has just over two months to begin implementing changes required by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) from the European Commission. The company must show initial work in its iOS 26 system for better interoperability between the iPhone and devices from other manufacturers.

What the rules require

Under the DMA, iOS qualifies as a “Core Platform Service” since Apple is designated a gatekeeper. That means Apple must open up certain functions so third-party devices and services can work with the iPhone.

Specifically, the European Commission says Apple must:

Allow non-Apple smartwatches and headphones access to iPhone features previously restricted to Apple hardware.

Support notifications, Wi-Fi credentials sharing, and background functionality for companion apps by the end of 2025.

Enable payment information transfer via the iPhone’s NFC controller to other hardware, such as a smartwatch, within the current year.

What Apple must deliver by the end of 2025

By December 31, 2025, Apple must lay the groundwork in iOS so that third-party hardware and apps can:

Receive and respond to iPhone notifications (after user permission) on non-Apple wearables.

Access Wi-Fi network data stored in the iPhone, so accessories can log in without manual entry.

Use simplified pairing methods like the “bring-close to iPhone” experience that Apple uses for its own accessories (AirPods style) as a beta for third-party devices.

Run reliable background tasks in their companion apps, even after forced app closes or Bluetooth toggles.

Additionally:

Apple has already added support for the Wi-Fi Aware standard (Wi-Fi Direct) in iOS 26 to enable cross-platform file transfers. But full system-wide integration is scheduled by mid-2026, and may be geo-locked to EU states.

Early rollout and regional specifics

The technical base for these changes should arrive via iOS 26.1 (now in test) and the beta of iOS 26.2. Evidence of expanded notification and pairing functions appears in the system code now. Full documentation and APIs are pending.

Some changes may apply only in the EU. Apple has enabled Wi-Fi Aware globally while reserving deeper integration for the EU region.

Apple has raised concerns about the security and privacy risks of opening key system functions. It argues that sharing certain data (like Wi-Fi credentials, notifications, or background tasks) threatens user privacy and the integrity of the iPhone ecosystem.

The Commission opened specification proceedings in September 2024 to force Apple’s compliance under Article 6(7) of the DMA, which governs effective interoperability.

For users, this means that iPhones will increasingly work with non-Apple accessories (smartwatches, headphones, etc.) more like Apple’s own pairings. For accessory makers, it means new opportunities to integrate deeper with the iPhone. For Apple, it means changing long-held internal rules about how tightly it controls hardware, software, and services.

The EU has set concrete deadlines. Apple has begun parts of the work (for example, Wi-Fi Aware support). But it still must deliver major changes in notifications, Wi-Fi access sharing, simplified pairing, and NFC payment flows by the end of 2025. Deeper file transfer and system-wide integration follow in 2026. The clock is ticking.