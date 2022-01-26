Apple to Highlight Black Voices Throughout Black History Month

Apple unveiled plans to highlight Black voices throughout Black History Month on Tuesday. This will include content across Apple Music, Fitness+, and the Podcasts app throughout February.

Apple Music ‘Healing’ Campaign

Apple Music is launching a Music is Healing campaign. This will include special episodes of “The Message” on the Apple Music 1 radio station. Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s head of Hip-Hop and R&B editorial, will have in-depth conversations with a variety of guests. The aim is to provide context to contemporary issues such as Black health and wellness alongside highlighting the historical perspective, achievements, and contributions of Black people across the cultural sphere. Furthermore, the Browse, Genre, and Radio pages in the Music app will highlight the themes of Movement, Black Love, Celebration, and Peace. Over on Apple Music TV, there will be full-day takeovers of music videos based around the campaign.

Black History Month Workouts in Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is going to have new Black History Month workouts. These will include playlists that celebrate the work of Black artists. There will also be two new meditations focused on the themes of gratitude and awareness led by trainers Christian Howard and JoAnna Hardy.

Curated Podcasts, Books, Apps

In Apple Podcasts, U.S. will have access to curated collections from key voices during Black History Month. These are:

Roxanne Gay – bestselling author, professor, social commentator

Stephen Satterfield – food writer, entrepreneur, founder of Whetstone Magazine

Jay Williams – former basketball player and sports TV personality

Morgan Harper Nichols – artist, poet

Glory Edim – founder of the Well-Read Black Girl reading network

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings – founders of the financial literacy and lifestyle brand Earn Your Leisure

In addition to this audio content, the App Store will highlight apps that enable Black health and wellness, including inspiring stories from developers and those empowering the Black community with safe environments. This includes Irth, which provides maternal health resources to Black women

Apple Books will also focus on similar themes, with a range of Black writers highlighted. Curated Guides in Apple Maps will allow users to get a better knowledge of Black History.

Furthermore, Apple released Apple has released the ‘Unity Lights’ Watch Face and special edition Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for Black History Month.