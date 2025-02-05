Apple Hikes AppleCare+ Monthly Subscription Prices for iPhones

Apple has quietly increased the monthly subscription prices for AppleCare+ across all iPhone models in the United States. The price hike, which took effect this week, sees a $0.50 increase for both standard and Theft and Loss plans.

Standard AppleCare+ for iPhone 16: Now $10.49/month (up from $9.99)

Theft and Loss plans: Also increased by $0.50/month

The price increase applies to monthly subscriptions only. Two-year upfront payment plans remain unchanged.

Service fees and deductibles are not affected. iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch AppleCare+ plans to maintain current pricing.

Apple is also phasing out one-time AppleCare+ purchases in retail stores. Customers visiting physical Apple Stores will now only be offered monthly or annual subscription options that auto-renew. However, the two-year upfront payment option remains available for online purchases.

Apple Store employees have been instructed to promote subscriptions as a way to “lower upfront costs” and prevent coverage lapses.

For those considering AppleCare+ for the latest iPhones, the Theft and Loss plan for the iPhone 16 Pro now costs $13.99 per month, compared to a $269 two-year upfront option available online.

This price adjustment is currently limited to the U.S. market.

