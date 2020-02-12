Apple Hires Jeff Bronikowski From Warner Music Group

Apple recently hired Jeff Bronikowski from Warner Music Group as Apple’s global head of strategic music initiatives (via Reuters).

Strategic Music Initiatives

Mr. Bronikowski spent three years as senior vice president of global business development and head of technology & innovation at Warner Music. He shared the news on LinkedIn of his new position at Apple.

Currently Apple Music has over 60 million paid subscribers, but that isn’t close to Spotify’s 124 million. While no further details were given, we can assume a part of Mr. Bronikowski job will be focused on how Apple Music competes with other streaming services.

