Apple Hires Lindsay Rothschild as Head of Creative Services

Apple hired former YouTube employee Lindsay Rothschild as Head of Creative Services, Music Publishing for North America (via Variety).

Ms. Rothschild led songwriter and publisher relations for YouTube, and music publishing business development for YouTube and Google Play. This is Apple’s second hire for the Music Publishing Creative Services team. Last year the company promoted Elena Segal as Apple Music’s Global Director of Music Publishing, from her former role as Legal Director of iTunes International.

Rothschild will be tasked with building strong working relationships with the songwriter community, in addition to key creatives and A&R on the publishing side of the music industry. The position also entails being able to guide rights-holders through the Apple ecosystem and identify areas of incremental value within their musical compositions — for instance Apple-developed software like GarageBand and Logic.

