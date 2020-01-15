Apple Hires Drone Specialist Lisa Ellman to Lobby Washington

Lisa Ellman is a specialist in drone and aviation law and Apple just hired her as a lobbyist in Washington (via Bloomberg).

Drones and Aviation

Ms. Ellman is a partner at Hogan Lowells where she leads the Unmanned Aircraft Systems department. She also co-founded the Commercial Drone Alliance and worked in former president Obama’s administration.

Apple lobbied the government on issues related to unmanned aerial vehicles” in 2017 and “issues related to autonomous vehicles and unmanned aviation” in late 2018, according to disclosures to the U.S. Senate.

Apple has used drones to collect data for Apple Maps, and met with regulators in December 2019 about a law requiring drones to have virtual license plates.

