Apple has hired Cisco’s Stella Low to be its new Vice President of worldwide corporate communications, a role which has been empty since 2019 (via Buzzfeed News).

Corporate Communications

Ms. Low had a similar role at Cisco, Unisys, and Dell, and will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple confirmed the hire:

Stella brings her remarkable experience and leadership to Apple’s world-class communications teams. Apple has an important story to tell — from the transformative products and services we make, to the positive impacts we have on our communities and the world — and Stella is a great leader to help us write the next chapter.

Corporate communication can take on many aspects but generally involves communication to the public, stakeholders, and helping maintain Apple’s brand image and reputation.

Apple’s previous communication chief was Steve Dowling, who worked there for 10 years before leaving in September 2019.