Apple Hosting App-Focussed Event in New York on December 2nd

Apple is going to host a media event on December 2nd. An invite sent out Monday indicated that the event will focus on apps.

Focus on Apps

It seems the event will highlight some of the apps that were most popular throughout 2019. Apple does usually share the details of the best performers in the run-up to the holidays. The event seems to be a continuation of that. Journalist Lance Ulanoff tweeted out his invite:

This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019

Looking at the invite, it seems unlikely we will get any hardware announcements – although there could always be a surprise!