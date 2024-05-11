Apple Inches Closer to Bring ChatGPT-Powered Features to iPhone: Report

In March, reports about Apple approaching Google and OpenAI to integrate Gemini and ChatGPT into iPhones surfaced. Per the latest, Apple is inching closer to closing a deal with OpenAI to leverage the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, for upcoming iPhone AI-focused features, according to a new report from Bloomberg, citing people in the know.

However, take this information with a pinch of salt, as Bloomberg suggests there’s still “no guarantee” of an imminent announcement about a deal between Apple and Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Apple has been ramping up its focus on AI lately, as seen during the recent Let Loose event where Apple kept mentioning AI. During a November earnings call, Tim Cook confirmed that Apple is indeed working on Generative AI. Later, reports about Apple holding talks with major publishers to train its AI dataset also came to light, hinting at progress. But as it turns out, Apple doesn’t seem quite ready to take the lead, so the company may be seeking help from those who have already mastered the art.

This comes hot on the heels of reports suggesting Apple’s negotiations with Google to license Gemini for iPhone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that talks are ongoing but without a finalized agreement. Meanwhile, OpenAI announced plans to unveil new ChatGPT features on Monday, days ahead of the Google I/O conference.

We’ll hear more about the potential features and what to expect during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), slated to take place from June 10-14. Apple hasn’t confirmed any features so far, but in terms of anticipation, we might see some features such as generative photo editing, voice memo transcriptions, and webpage summaries with iOS 18. Furthermore, Apple’s assistant Siri could also undergo a major AI-inspired overhaul. That said, we should count on the upcoming WWDC to learn more about the upcoming AI features.

Source