Apple recently considered making its new iPhone completely port-free, relying solely on wireless charging and cloud syncing. This concept would have meant eliminating the USB-C connector, a change that the world might be ready for.

Many iPhone users already manage without plugging in their devices, whether for charging, connecting to cars, or downloading information. The Apple Watch has exclusively used wireless charging since its launch, so many users are accustomed to this idea.

However, removing the option for wired connections would likely be controversial. Apple users still express dissatisfaction about the iPhone’s transition to the Lightning port over a decade ago, although the later change to USB-C generated fewer complaints.

Apple has a history of reducing ports in its devices; for example, the MacBook Air initially had a single USB-A port in 2008, and the 2015 12-inch MacBook featured only one USB-C port for both data and power.

Apple ultimately decided not to adopt a port-free design for the new iPhone, which will still have a USB-C connector. One major reason for this decision was the concern that removing USB-C could upset European Union regulators.

The EU mandated that iPhones switch to USB-C and is closely scrutinizing Apple’s business practices. This regulatory environment made it unwise to eliminate USB-C so soon after its adoption. The decision reflects Apple’s effort to balance user needs with regulatory compliance.

More here.