Apple Intelligence Expands to New Languages and Regions in April 2025

Apple is set to expand its Apple Intelligence system to more languages and regions in April 2025. The personal intelligence system, which gives helpful and relevant intelligence, will soon be available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), as well as localized English for Singapore and India.

These new languages will be accessible in nearly all regions around the world, with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 in April. Developers can start to test these releases today.

With the upcoming software updates, iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access to Apple Intelligence for the first time. Apple Intelligence will also expand to a new platform in U.S. English with Apple Vision Pro, helping users communicate, collaborate, and express themselves in entirely new ways.

Apple Intelligence starts with on-device processing, meaning that many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on the device. For requests that require access to larger models, Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence, as per Apple, of course.

Apple Intelligence will continue to expand with new options in the coming months, including more capabilities for Siri.