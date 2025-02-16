Apple Intelligence Is Finally Coming to Apple Vision Pro in April

Apple plans to boost interest in the Vision Pro by adding Apple Intelligence, a revamped guest user mode, and a new spatial content app through the visionOS 2.4 update. According to Mark Gurman, the update is targeted for release as early as April, with a developer beta arriving this upcoming week.

The Vision Pro will bring Apple’s AI to new devices beyond the iPhone, iPad, and Mac for the first time. It will have features like Writing Tools, Genmojis, and the Image Playground app. The device uses an M2 chip and has 16GB of memory.

Not just Apple Intelligence, Apple is also planning to being a new app that will let users to view 3D images and panoramas from external sources.

The update will have a redesigned guest user mode, making it easier for owners to share their Vision Pro with others. Users can set up guest access via an iPhone, controlling which apps are accessible during the session.

The visionOS 2.4 update to come roughly a year after the Vision Pro’s launch. The update will not significantly change Siri on the Vision Pro, OpenAI’s ChatGPT will be integrated into the Writing Tools feature.

Apple will release a new video experience on February 21 through the TV app for the Vision Pro. This video will show an arctic surfing journey to show the it’s spatial media features.

