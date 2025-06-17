Apple Intelligence May Launch in China Despite Regulatory Risks

Apple appears ready to bring its Apple Intelligence suite to China. The company has aligned with Alibaba to deploy AI features through Qwen3, an open-source model tailored for Apple’s MLX framework. The move could mark a major expansion, allowing iPhones, iPads, and Macs in China to run on-device AI.

Since ChatGPT is banned in China, Apple had to seek a domestic AI partner. It selected Alibaba’s Qwen3 models, which now support Apple’s machine learning tools. These models allow AI deployment across Apple’s devices while complying with Chinese regulations. The Qwen team announced this release on social media, confirming the models are optimized for Apple’s hardware.

South China Morning Post reports that the open-source Qwen3 models enable AI processing on everything from Mac Studios to iPhones. This rollout follows growing developer adoption of MLX and Apple’s aim to localize its AI services in the Chinese market.

US Lawmakers Warn of Risks in Apple’s Deal

Despite technical progress, the partnership raises political concerns. U.S. lawmakers argue that working with Alibaba could jeopardize national security. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi criticized the deal, warning that it might help China enhance its AI capabilities using American data. Greg Allen, director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, added that such cooperation undermines the U.S. in the global AI race.

Apple’s plan involves using on-device systems to adapt its AI models. However, those systems will censor outputs in line with Chinese laws. The Chinese government can also request changes to those models through Alibaba, a point that adds to privacy and human rights concerns.

As reported by South China Morning Post, Apple’s push comes at a time when Chinese consumers are demanding more advanced features. With Qwen3 support, Apple may finally deliver AI experiences similar to what’s available internationally, without relying on banned services like ChatGPT.