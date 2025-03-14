Apple Intelligence Not Driving iPhone Sales, Analyst Says

Apple’s introduction of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18 is facing critical analysis, particularly regarding its impact on iPhone sales. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the technology’s ability to drive significant upgrades, a view reinforced by the recent postponement of key Siri features. Kuo’s assessment suggests that Apple’s internal evaluations also reflect a recognition of Apple Intelligence’s underwhelming performance.

Kuo’s analysis highlights a discrepancy between the initial expectations for Apple Intelligence and its current reception. He argues that the delayed release of promised Siri functionalities, such as personal context and App Intents, has further diminished public enthusiasm. This delay has not only frustrated users but also raised questions about Apple’s capacity to deliver on its AI ambitions.

The analyst reports that Apple has responded to this situation by adjusting its iPhone shipment forecasts, communicating conservative projections to its supply chain partners. This move indicates a recognition that the delayed Siri features and the overall reception of Apple Intelligence could negatively impact future iPhone sales.

The public reaction to these delays has been notably critical, with commentators like John Gruber expressing concerns about Apple’s ongoing struggles with Siri. The disparity between Apple’s demonstrations of AI capabilities and the actual delivery of these features has led to a decline in public trust. This situation has intensified scrutiny of Apple’s AI efforts, especially when compared to the rapid advancements made by competitors like OpenAI and Google.

The implications of this situation extend beyond immediate sales figures. It raises broader questions about Apple’s strategy in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The company’s ability to address these concerns and regain public confidence will be crucial for its future success in this sector.

