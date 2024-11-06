Apple Intelligence’s Siri ChatGPT Is Already Offering a ‘Plus’ Upgrade Option

Apple iOS 18.2 beta 2 for developers has revealed some changes in the integration of ChatGPT with Siri. The update now has a new section in the Settings app that provides users with information about their ChatGPT daily usage limits and offers an option to upgrade to the paid ChatGPT Plus plan, as per MacRumors.

The new Advanced Capabilities section displays a “Daily Limit” status, which appears as “Under Limit” for users without a paid plan. This feature allows a limited number of requests using ChatGPT’s most advanced capabilities before downgrading to a basic version.

Apple has included OpenAI’s existing subscription model in the iOS settings. Users can now upgrade to ChatGPT Plus directly through the Settings app, with the subscription priced at $19.99 per month. The Plus plan has several benefits, such as around five times more messages on the latest GPT-4o model, higher limits for uploads and image generation, web browsing capabilities, and an advanced voice mode for conversations.

For those with existing ChatGPT Plus subscriptions, there’s an option to sign in to their accounts. New users can sign up through an in-app browser that connects directly to OpenAI.

The free tier of the service resets every 24 hours. Once this limit is reached, Siri automatically switches to a more cost-effective version of ChatGPT. Free users are also restricted to creating only two images per day using DALL-E 3.