Apple Introduces Magnetic Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17 Series: Full Details Inside

Apple unveiled its first Crossbody Strap during the September 9, 2025 “Awe Dropping” event, expanding its accessories lineup with a hands-free iPhone carrying solution. The strap, priced at $59 USD, combines premium recycled materials with a magnetic adjustment system, targeting users who want both convenience and security.

Pricing and Availability

Apple set the Crossbody Strap at $59, a price point lower than many expected from the company’s accessories range. Pre-orders opened September 12, 2025, at 8:00 AM EDT, with general availability beginning September 19, 2025. Customers can purchase it through Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail locations.

Design and Build

The strap uses 100 percent recycled PET yarns, tightly woven for durability and comfort. Apple designed it to drape naturally across the body, with a slim 0.47-inch width and just 0.08-inch thickness to reduce shoulder strain. At 30 grams, it remains lightweight but sturdy enough to support daily use.

Apple added a water-repellent nano-coating for moisture resistance and UV stabilization to prevent fading. Color choices include Black, Light Gray, Blue, Light Blue, Purple, Sienna, Green, Neon Yellow, Tan, and Orange.

Magnetic Adjustment System

A key feature is Apple’s magnetic adjustment mechanism. The strap embeds twelve neodymium magnets into its polymer core, allowing secure and flush alignment during length changes. A stainless steel slider rides over these magnets, enabling smooth one-handed adjustments. Length ranges from 42.5 inches (108 cm) to 81.9 inches (208 cm), adjustable in 0.4-inch increments.

This system prevents loose ends and maintains strap tension even when supporting an iPhone. It also allows quick shifts for walking, cycling, or taking photos.

Attachment and Compatibility

The Crossbody Strap requires specific Apple cases with integrated stainless steel anchor loops. It does not use MagSafe for attachment. Supported devices include:

iPhone 17 with Silicone Case ($49)

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with TechWoven Case ($59) or Silicone Case ($49)

iPhone Air with Silicone Case ($49) or Bumper Case ($39)

Apple confirmed that clear cases for the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro lack anchor loops and are incompatible.

Durability and Care

Apple rated the strap’s tensile strength at 11 pounds (5 kg) and abrasion resistance at 50,000 rub cycles. Care instructions recommend hand-washing with mild soap and air drying. Magnets should be stored flat or lightly coiled to preserve alignment.

Crossbody straps for smartphones are already popular in Europe and Asia, with third-party options priced from $10 to over $300. Apple’s $59 strap positions itself in the mid-range, offering better build quality than low-cost competitors while avoiding luxury pricing.

Environmental Commitment

The Crossbody Strap contributes to Apple’s 2030 carbon neutral target. Its recycled PET yarn construction saves an estimated three liters of crude oil per strap compared to virgin plastics. Packaging uses FSC-certified recycled paper with soy-based inks.

Warranty

Apple provides a one-year limited warranty covering material and manufacturing defects.