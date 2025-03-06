Apple Introduces New Sky Blue Color for M4 MacBook Air

Apple has added a new color option to its MacBook Air lineup with the M4 model. The latest MacBook Air now comes in sky blue, joining the existing midnight, starlight, and silver options. When considering M4 MacBook Air colors, this new sky blue replaces the Space Gray of the M3 model, giving users a fresh and vibrant choice.

The addition of sky blue to the color palette shows Apple’s ongoing efforts to keep the MacBook Air design current and appealing to a wide range of users. Along with the new color, Apple has also reduced the starting price of the M4 MacBook Air by $100, now beginning at $999 for the 13-inch version.

This price drop makes the new model more accessible to consumers, including students and professionals looking for a high-performance, portable laptop with a stylish design. The new color option is likely to appeal to users who prefer a more vibrant aesthetic, while the lower price point will attract those on a budget. Apple’s decision to refresh the color palette and adjust pricing reflects its strategy to keep the MacBook Air competitive in the market.