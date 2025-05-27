Apple Invites App Adds First New Feature Since Launch

Apple has rolled out the first new feature for its Invites app since it launched earlier this year. The update, available now via the App Store, introduces “Link tiles”—a tool that lets users embed external links directly into event invitations.

Link Tiles Add New Layer of Flexibility

With version 1.2 of Apple Invites, event organizers can now attach external resources to their invitations. The new Link tile feature appears as an option when creating or editing an event, allowing users to add:

A URL

A custom title

A description of up to 250 characters

This means you can now include links to gift registries, potluck sign-up sheets, trip planners, or any other relevant site. While the app previously supported linking to Apple Music playlists and shared photo albums, this is the first time users can embed links outside the Apple ecosystem. Multiple Link tiles can be added per event, making it easier to share a variety of resources with guests.

Until now, Apple Invites had only received stability and performance updates. This marks the app’s first meaningful expansion in functionality. It remains focused on helping users coordinate events with built-in tools designed for convenience and clarity.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update gives users greater control over how they organize and share event-related content.

The app is free to download on the App Store: Apple Invites on App Store.