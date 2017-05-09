Apple Invites Press to 2017 WWDC Keynote

Apple officially invited members of the press to its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote. The conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA, from June 5th to June 9th, with the keynote on June 5th.

Reading the Invite Tea Leaves

Reading the tea leaves of Apple’s invitations is somewhere between a national pastime and an international sport. But…I got nothing on this one. People working? Accidental connections? Spontaneous meetings? People walking? Developers doing developer things?

But, you gotta love the negative-space Apple logo.

WWDC Keynote in San Jose, CA

This marks the first time since 2002 that Apple will hold its WWDC in San Jose. It’s in Apple’s backyard, making the commute for Apple employees shorter. Not coincidentally, it will also make the commute for attending developers to visit Apple Park substantially more convenient.

Expectations

Apple rarely announces new hardware at WWDC, choosing to focus on new versions of macOS and iOS instead. But, Apple has shipped next to nothing in the last 8 months, namely AirPods in December 2016, a (RED) iPhone and cheaper iPad in 2017. Accordingly, many are hoping Apple will use the event or the press interest surrounding the event to announce something. Anything.

Possibilities include new iPad Pro models, an updated iPhone SE, MacBook or MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac, or the newly rumored home Siri device.

While Apple doesn’t often use WWDC to launch new hardware, it’s conceivable Apple will use hardware to stoke developer interest.