Apple invites the UK to design iPad Christmas trees for Battersea’s chimneys

Apple opened a nationwide art campaign that asks people across the UK to draw digital Christmas trees on iPad. The winning designs will light up the river-facing chimneys and wash towers of London’s Battersea Power Station in December.

British comedian and presenter Munya Chawawa will host the project. Apple says 24 public winners will appear alongside commissioned artwork from well known names, including Sir Stephen Fry and David Shrigley OBE. The company set a clear timeline. Submissions are open now and close at 11:59 p.m. on November 23, 2025. Apple will unveil the winners on December 4 at 5 p.m. at Battersea Power Station.

Apple ties the campaign to its iPad lineup and Apple Pencil. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said the company wants to bring Christmas cheer to Battersea and inspire creativity on iPad. The task is to make something original. Send it in. See it on the skyline if it wins.

To help, Apple will run special 30-minute Today at Apple sessions in all 39 UK Apple Stores from November 6 to November 22. These sessions continue through December 22 so people can keep creating during the festive season. You can also work from home using Apple’s downloadable templates and submit online.

How to enter

Apple lists three steps. Download the template to an iPad from the campaign page. Create the tree in a drawing app. Submit the artwork by midnight on November 23. Apple encourages any style. Make it classic. Make it weird. And make it yours.

The showcase mixes public art with notable contributors. That blend sets this year apart. Previous years focused on commissioned pieces only. In 2023, David Hockney created Bigger Christmas Trees on iPad Pro. In 2024, Aardman used iPhone 16 Pro Max to animate Wallace and Gromit building Christmas trees. This time, anyone in the UK can try for a place on the chimneys.

Battersea Power Station also matters to Apple’s local story. Apple opened its UK headquarters there in 2023. The six-story office runs on 100 percent renewable energy and sits alongside other Apple UK sites in Bishopsgate, Cambridge, St Albans, and Swindon, plus 39 retail stores across the country.

The campaign aims to turn everyday iPad drawings into large-scale public art. The rules and dates are clear. Create a tree on iPad. Submit by November 23. Watch the winners appear above the Thames on December 4.