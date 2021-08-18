Apple rolled out iOS 15 public beta 6 on Wednesday, following yesterday’s developer beta release. Just like developer beta 6, the public beta includes more interface changes for mobile Safari.

The redesigned Safari in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 ruffled a lot of feathers when it was introduced at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year. The new version sports an address bar that jumps into the currently selected browser tab, and those tabs have been the target of complaints for being too indistinct. Some interface elements at the bottom of the browser window have caused problems, too, by covering parts of web pages.

This new beta release shows Apple is still experimenting with Safari’s new design. The address bar can now be pinned above browser tabs, and the tab bar at the bottom of the screen now appears below browser window content.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be available as free updates this fall. The public beta is open to anyone who wants to participate by signing up at the Apple Beta Software Program website.

As always, back up your data before installing beta updates, and don’t install betas on mission critical devices.