Apple Pushes iOS 17.5, visionOS 1.2, macOS Sonoma 14.5 Betas to Developers

Apple has just pushed out a series of new beta builds for developers. Heading the releases is iOS 17.5 for iPhones and visionOS 1.2 for the Apple Vision Pro. Other releases include macOS Sonoma 14.5 for Macs, watchOS 10.5 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 17.5, and HomePod 17.5 for Apple TV and HomePod. Also hitting developer devices today is iPadOS 17.5.

So far. Apple has yet to publish a changelog for any of these updates, but we’re expecting iOS 17.5 to bring additional changes to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. As for visionOS 1.2, it should deliver the tweaks to Personas that we highlighted earlier today. We’ll keep an eye out for any changes, though, and will do our best to update this post when we learn more.

Today’s updates require an Apple Developer Account to download and should spend a few weeks of testing with developers before we see a Release Candidate for an eventual public release. These updates tend to be buggy, so we don’t suggest downloading on a main device at the moment.

If you want to grab iOS 17.5, you’ll need to tie your Apple ID to an Apple Developer Account and then head to the Software Update Page on your iPhone to download it. For visionOS, just head into the Settings app and enable developer betas. macOS Sonoma 14.5, meanwhile, can be downloaded if you head to the System Settings app and choose Software Update. Updating to watchOS 10.5 involves using the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.