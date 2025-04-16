Apple iOS 18.4.1 (22E252), macOS 15.4.1 (24E263) Out with Security Fixes

Apple released security updates on April 16 across its platforms, including iOS 18.4.1, iPadOS 18.4.1, macOS Sequoia 15.4.1, tvOS 18.4.1, and visionOS 2.4.1. These are minor point updates, but they address serious security vulnerabilities and are recommended for all users.

The build numbers for each platform are as follows: iOS and iPadOS 18.4.1 – 22E252, macOS Sequoia 15.4.1 – 24E263, tvOS 18.4.1 – 22L261, and visionOS 2.4.1 – 22O251.

The updates don’t bring new features. Instead, they focus on patching security flaws and improving system stability.

Apple confirmed the vulnerabilities are being actively exploited, raising the urgency for users to install the patches immediately.

Two Critical Vulnerabilities Fixed

One of the patched flaws affects CoreAudio, where a specially crafted media file could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code. Apple’s official security update documentation confirmed this vulnerability—CVE-2025-31200—was discovered in collaboration with the Google Threat Analysis Group. It has already been used in what Apple calls an “extremely sophisticated attack.”

The second vulnerability—CVE-2025-31021—involves RPAC and allows attackers with arbitrary read/write capabilities to bypass Pointer Authentication, a key security feature in Apple’s platforms. Apple confirmed reports that this too may have been exploited in the wild.

Both issues are serious, and Apple urges all users to update their devices without delay.

Installation and Recommendations

To install the iOS update, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad. On macOS, it’s under System Settings > General > Software Update. Users can also enable automatic updates to ensure timely protection.

The company continues to emphasize the importance of keeping devices up to date, especially when vulnerabilities have confirmed active exploits.