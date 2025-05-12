Apple iOS 18.5 (22F76) Out for Everyone

Apple has released iOS 18.5 (build 22F76) for all compatible iPhones. The update brings interface refinements, feature upgrades, and system-level fixes. You can install it through Settings > General > Software Update. Rollout is staged, so you might need to check back if it doesn’t appear immediately.

What’s New in iOS 18.5

The update includes enhancements across system apps, parental controls, device personalization, and connectivity. Key additions and changes:

Pride Harmony Wallpaper : A new animated wallpaper that shifts color patterns as you move, lock, or unlock your iPhone. It pairs with the new Pride Harmony Apple Watch face, introduced with watchOS 10.5. Apple also released a matching Pride Edition Sport Band, available separately.

: A new animated wallpaper that shifts color patterns as you move, lock, or unlock your iPhone. It pairs with the new Pride Harmony Apple Watch face, introduced with watchOS 10.5. Apple also released a matching Pride Edition Sport Band, available separately. Screen Time Alerts for Parents : When a child enters the Screen Time passcode, parents now receive a notification. This adds a real-time alert layer to existing parental controls, helping track attempts to bypass restrictions.

: When a child enters the Screen Time passcode, parents now receive a notification. This adds a real-time alert layer to existing parental controls, helping track attempts to bypass restrictions. Mail App Interface Tweaks : The Mail app now lets you toggle “Show Contact Photos” directly from the three-dot menu, making it easier to manage without leaving the app. Apple also added “All Mail” as a visible fifth tab next to Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions, so no more swiping to find it.

: The Mail app now lets you toggle “Show Contact Photos” directly from the three-dot menu, making it easier to manage without leaving the app. Apple also added “All Mail” as a visible fifth tab next to Primary, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions, so no more swiping to find it. Apple TV App Purchase Integration : Users can now use “Buy with iPhone” when purchasing content in the Apple TV app on third-party devices. This adds more consistency across platforms when making purchases.

: Users can now use “Buy with iPhone” when purchasing content in the Apple TV app on third-party devices. This adds more consistency across platforms when making purchases. Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 13 : iPhone 13 models now support satellite features provided by carriers. These capabilities extend emergency communication and other satellite-based functions previously limited to newer models.

: iPhone 13 models now support satellite features provided by carriers. These capabilities extend emergency communication and other satellite-based functions previously limited to newer models. Fix for Vision Pro App: Resolved an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app might display a black screen.

Additional Notes

This release also includes performance improvements and bug fixes not listed in the release notes. The update replaces the iOS 18.5 RC build (22F75) with the final 22F76 version, so even beta users should install it to stay current.

According to Apple, iOS 18.5 focuses on stability while introducing targeted changes to user experience, app accessibility, and device oversight.