Apple iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 (22f5068a) Beta 4 Versions Out for Developers

Apple has released iOS 18.5 beta 4 and iPadOS 18.5 beta 4 to developers. The new build carries the number 22F5068a and is now available for testing.

What’s New?

The update focuses mainly on refining existing features. One of the small changes includes the ability to toggle Contact photos in the Mail app. You can now control this option directly from the three-dot menu at the top right corner.

Beyond this, the beta includes minor adjustments to Mail categories and profile pictures. These tweaks aim to polish the experience rather than introduce major new functionality.

iOS 18.5 is not expected to deliver big features. Apple has already rolled out most of its promised updates for the iOS 18 cycle. With iOS 19 development progressing internally, the focus has shifted to stability and cleanup.

Developers can install the update by enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program or the Apple Developer Program. Apple advises backing up your iPhone or iPad before proceeding with the installation.