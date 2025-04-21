Apple iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5 (22F5053j) Beta 3 Out for Developers

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 beta 3 (build number 22F5053j) to registered developers. This latest release marks the third beta in the current testing cycle, following the second beta issued on April 14.

Both iOS and iPadOS 18.5 remain light on new features. While these betas continue to refine system performance, the visible changes so far are minimal. Developers have noted small interface updates, including adjustments to Apple Mail categories and new options for profile photos in contact settings.

Apple is likely to focused on iOS 19

Apple isn’t expected to introduce major changes in iOS 18.5. The company has already delivered most of the promised updates for the iOS 18 series. Internally, focus has shifted to iOS 19, which is already under development ahead of its expected preview at WWDC in June.

That said, Apple has a track record of introducing late-cycle surprises. Last year’s iOS 17.5 beta included unexpected features like News+ puzzles and cross-platform tracking detection for third-party AirTag-style devices. Whether Apple follows a similar pattern this year remains to be seen.

For now, developers installing iOS 18.5 or iPadOS 18.5 beta 3 should expect mostly bug fixes and performance enhancements. While the updates might appear minor, they help Apple ensure stability before the final release, likely due next month.

According to Apple, this beta replaces build 22F5059E. No significant new features have been documented so far, but additional changes may emerge as testing continues.

These pre-release versions are available through the Apple Developer Program for those enrolled. A public beta rollout is expected soon.