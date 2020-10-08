Apple is partnering with Gallaudet University to give every student and faculty member an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple and Gallaudet

Gallaudet is an educational institution for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, and its Connected Gallaudet program is a recent initiative to enhance students’ remote learning. Roberta J. Cordano, president of Gallaudet University:

We are grateful to Apple for entering into this exciting collaboration with us, and for its support in so many other ways. While Connected Gallaudet was in the works even before the novel coronavirus pandemic, it has become transformational for us as we moved entirely online for the fall semester.

Apple is giving students opportunities after they graduate, too. Apple Carnegie Library, in Washington, D.C., holds several recruiting efforts with Gallaudet, and currently employs more than 30 team members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. Many are Gallaudet alumni.

Apple and Gallaudet are also collaborating on scholarships for students of color with disabilities who want to purse degrees in information technology, computer science, and other science, technology, and mathematics fields.