Apple iPhone 16E Launch Event: Exact Time and Where to Watch It Live

The wait is over! After months of nonstop rumor mill, Apple is supposedly ready to unveil its next-gen budget-friendly iPhone on Wednesday, February 19. Tim Cook’s post on X teased, “the newest member of the family,” most likely hinting at the highly anticipated iPhone 16E. Here’s the exact time of the event and where to watch it live.

Apple Event Time

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, confirmed that the newest product will be unveiled on February 19, 2025, but he didn’t reveal the exact launch time. That said, we still have an idea. The Cupertino tech giant typically schedules these announcements for 10:00 AM PT. Most likely, Apple will stick to its usual event time.

You can find the iPhone 16E launch time for your country/region below:

United States: 10:00 AM PT, 1:00 PM ET

10:00 AM PT, 1:00 PM ET Canada: 2 PM ADT

2 PM ADT Germany: 6:00 PM CET

6:00 PM CET United Kingdom: 6 PM BST

6 PM BST Europe: 7:00 PM CEST

7:00 PM CEST India: 11:30 PM IST

How to Watch iPhone 16E Launch Event Live

The iPhone 16E launch event is in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. Like the previous launch events, this one will be live-streamed for fans and tech enthusiasts worldwide. You can catch the reveal live on the following platforms:

What to Expect From iPhone 16E

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone 16E or iPhone SE 4 (whatever Apple likes to call it), is speculated to get some worthy upgrades over the existing iPhone SE 3. Apple will finally bid adieu to the now-outdated 4.7-inch LCD screen with Touch ID in favor of a modern-looking 6.1-inch OLED screen with Face ID support. One of the most significant changes would be the inclusion of 8GB of RAM and the capable A18 chipset that fuels the iPhone 16 lineup.

Other improvements could be a 48MP primary camera, a USB-C charging port, an Action Button, an in-house cellular modem chip, and Apple Intelligence support.

Apart from the iPhone 16E, Apple might have a few surprises up its sleeve. Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect from Apple’s February 19 launch event.