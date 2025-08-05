Apple iPhone 17 Event Likely Scheduled for September 9

Apple plans to announce the iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, September 9. Internal information from German mobile carriers points to that date, which fits Apple’s usual schedule for its annual product event during the second full week of September.

If the date holds, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 would begin on Friday, September 12. Deliveries and in-store sales would follow a week later on September 19 in key markets including the United States, China, Europe, and Japan.

iPhone 17 Lineup and Launch Plans

Apple is reportedly changing its model strategy this year. Instead of continuing with the Plus variant, the company will introduce a thinner model called the iPhone 17 Air. This device will join the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in the refreshed lineup.

Leaked details suggest Apple has reworked the rear design and adjusted the camera layout. Early reports also point to minor upgrades in display and camera hardware. While Apple hasn’t confirmed specifics, sources expect incremental design changes over a major redesign.

Alongside the iPhone 17, Apple is preparing updates for other key products. The company is likely to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3, and the third-generation AirPods Pro. Apple doesn’t appear ready to update the HomePod this year.

Supporting Reports Confirm September Launch Window

The reported September 9 date mirrors earlier predictions by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who said Apple would hold its event during the week of September 8, with September 9 or 10 being the most probable dates.

A separate report from iphone-ticker.de confirms that German carriers have internally marked September 9 as the launch event date. If Apple sticks to its usual pattern, official invitations should go out on Tuesday, September 2, a week before the event.

The iPhone 17 event, expected in just over a month, will likely reaffirm Apple’s preference for early September announcements, followed by a staggered rollout across global markets. The stage is set for another round of product refreshes aimed at maintaining the company’s grip on the premium smartphone market.